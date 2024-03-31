Former U.S. Rep. William Delahunt has died. Served South Shore, Cape and Islands

William D. Delahunt, who served 39 years in elected office, including seven terms as representative of the 10th Congressional District, died Saturday. Delahunt took office in 1997 and retired 14 years later in 2011. The 82-year-old had had health issues for some time, according to Mark Forest, his former chief of staff.

The 10th Congressional District, which no longer exists, covered parts of the South Shore and the Cape and Islands.

Delahunt was from Quincy.

In a statement released Saturday, U.S. Sen. Edward J. Markey, D-Massachusetts, called Delahunt a champion for justice, whose work was focused on equality and compassion and helping people.

"Bill Delahunt understood the unlimited capacity of the human heart to love and nurture," Markey wrote. "The Commonwealth and the country are better for Bill Delahunt’s vision and service. My deepest condolences go out to his family, his loved ones, and all those whose lives he touched.”

Forest, who served as Delahunt's district director for Cape Cod and the Islands when he took office, said the congressman's first job was making sure the Cape and Islands knew he would fight for them in Washington. He came into office after Gerry Studds retired from a 24-year term. People from the Cape were cautious about a mainlander representing them in Washington, Forest said. A Cape Cod tie became a standard part of his wardrobe.

"You could always pick him out on the floor of the House," Forest said. "He loved the Cape. People knew who he worked for and who he advocated for. People knew where his passion was."

Forest called Delahunt a talented leader who always tried to find consensus, bipartisanship, and collaboration with all of his colleagues.

Delahunt brought new energy to the Otis-Camp Edwards cleanup, including the preservation of 15,000 acres at the Massachusetts Military Reservation, Forest said. He was determined to secure the funding for the cleanup.

He was a champion of the Cape Cod Land Bank, which had strong opposition from state real estate agents and associations. Delahunt came up with a plan everyone could agree on, Forest said. The Cape Cod Land Bank was enacted into law and as a result, thousands of acres were preserved. What's more, the law served as a precursor to the Community Preservation Act.

Delahunt helped craft and pass legislation that protects children in International Adoption cases and provides paths to citizenship.

"He was a champion," Forest said.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: William Delahunt of Quincy, who served in Congress 1997-2010, has died