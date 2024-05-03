Former teacher in Crisp County arrested for child molestation, sheriff’s office says

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said a woman, and former teacher, was arrested for aggravated child molestation on Wednesday.

Allison Griswold, formerly a teacher at Crisp Academy, was arrested Wednesday afternoon after deputies began investigating allegations of an improper sexual relationship between a teacher and a juvenile, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said they were notified of the allegations by a mandated reporter.

During the investigation, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division found evidence, leading to the 38-year-old’s arrest.

The sheriff’s office said Griswold was fired from her job “moments before the arrest.”

Griswold, of Cordele, was charged with:

Aggravated Child Molestation – Felony

Improper Sexual Contact by Employee – Felony

(2) Counts Obscene Telephone Contact with a Child

Carrying Weapons Within School Safety Zone

The investigation is active and ongoing. Griswold was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Crisp County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

