Former Tampa mayor, Mayor Deegan connect on social media after Action News Jax story

Action News Jax’s story “Turning Renderings Into Reality” sparked a social media conversation between former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan.

Earlier this week, Action News Jax took you to Downtown Tampa to see how the city has revived its cultural and commercial heart. Action News Jax’s John Bachman made the trip and spoke to Buckhorn about the development.

After our piece ran, Buckhorn tweeted, “Always proud to tell the story of Tampa’s transformation ... and the job is not finished yet.”

‘Always proud to tell the story of Tampa’s transformation…..and the job is not finished yet. “You can plan yourself to death:’ How Jacksonville can turn renderings into reality https://t.co/iCaN9qudS4 — Bob Buckhorn (@BobBuckhorn) May 21, 2024

Then, Mayor Deegan responded with her own tweet saying, “We have the blueprint from someone who’s been there and done it. Thank you Bob for your vision and your belief. Renderings become reality when we walk the walk on the Riverfront. This is our moment.”

We have the blueprint from someone who’s been there and done it. Thank you, Bob for your vision and your belief. Renderings become reality when we walk the walk on the Riverfront. This is our moment. https://t.co/ZekWHuAyn4 — Donna Deegan (@DonnaDeegan) May 21, 2024

During Bachman’s conversation with Buckhorn, the mayor emphasized the importance of Tampa’s riverwalk as a catalyst in his downtown redevelopment, but he also warned that at some point, you have to move past plans and take action.

“You can plan yourself to death, and I know that there are like 50 plans in Jacksonville about what to do with the river. At some point, you got to execute them, and I think it gets down to leadership” he told Bachman.

Bachman’s full interview with Buckhorn airs this Sunday on This Week in the 904, and we’re hoping to take a similar tour along the riverfront with Mayor Deegan soon to hear her vision for downtown’s future.

