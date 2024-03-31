Former Seattle mayor’s son arrested on child porn charges

29-year-old Jack Francis Lynch McGinn was arrested by Seattle police on Friday on child exploitation material charges after an online tip led them to the previous home of former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn, where his son now lives.

In court documents a friend of the family stated that the younger McGinn moved back into the home, in the 8500 block of Dayton Avenue North, after the former mayor and his wife moved to the east coast.

Mike McGinn was the Mayor of Seattle from 2010 – 2013.

Investigators arrived at the home around 9 a.m. with search warrant in hand after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

During the search detectives found files on McGinn’s desktop showing minors involved in sex acts.

According to court documents McGinn admitted to downloading “…at least a hundred files containing images or videos of underage children involved in sexually explicit conduct,” and “According to McGinn, he has a cocaine addiction and goes on weekend benders which is when he typically views the child sex abuse material on his desktop.”

McGinn has not been charged. He remains in the King County Jail on two offenses both listed in the jail roster as Sexual exploitation of a child – Investigation.