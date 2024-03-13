Former Rep. Mark Walker ending congressional campaign to work for Trump

Former Rep. Mark Walker is ending his campaign without requesting a runoff election against former lobbyist Addison McDowell in order to work for former President Donald Trump.

His campaign confirmed its end to McClatchy Wednesday afternoon.

That means McDowell is likely heading to Congress in January, since he will not face a Democratic challenger in November.

Trump had endorsed McDowell in the crowded race to represent the Triad in the U.S. House.

McDowell, in a written statement on Wednesday, praised Walker while also thanking Trump for his support, along with Republican Sen. Ted Budd and McDowell’s family.

“I would like to commend Mark Walker for his passion for public service,” McDowell said in the statement his campaign sent to McClatchy. “I might be the younger of the two of us, but Mark Walker is the higher energy candidate. I’ve no doubt what feeds that energy is his passion for service. He ran a tough race and made me a better candidate to win this thing. I don’t know what his future holds, but I have faith God has a great plan for Mark.”

Spectrum’s Reuben Jones first reported Walker’s plans to leave the race.

Beginning in 2025, the 6th District will include Davie County, where McDowell grew up, and Davidson, Rowan and parts of Cabarrus, Guilford and Forsyth counties.

McDowell led last week’s primary with 26% of the vote, but he didn’t clear the 30%-plus-one threshold needed to stop Walker, the second-place winner, from requesting a runoff election to be held on May 14.

Runoff plans

Walker isn’t the only congressional runner-up allowed to request a runoff.

Attorney Kelly Daughtry and former federal prosecutor Brad Knott found themselves in the same predicament in the 13th Congressional District, based in the Triangle.

Both Walker and Knott immediately announced their plans to challenge McDowell and Daughtry to runoffs.

And Walker’s campaign reiterated his intention to continue his campaign Monday when McClatchy asked about rumors floating in North Carolina’s political circles that Walker would leave the race.

“Interesting that rumor is going around,” said Jonathan Bridges, a spokesman for Walker’s campaign. “Team Walker is in the office today going full speed and our attorney has already drawn up the paperwork to file (for the runoff).”

Then on Tuesday, Walker hinted that he still planned to go forward with the runoff election. He posted on social media his acceptance of an invitation to debate McDowell on High Point’s Fox affiliate, WGHP, and challenged McDowell to do the same.

“A live debate on broadcast TV,” Walker’s campaign wrote. “What could be better for the people in the heart of the district? Count me in. How about you, ⁦@Addison_McD?”

Working for Trump

But on Wednesday afternoon, Trump posted on Truth Social that he hired Walker to work with outreach to faith groups and minority communities on behalf of his campaign team.

Trump listed off several accomplishments Walker had in Congress that led to this decision.

“He is very well suited for this important work,” Trump said. “As a former Pastor, Mark is respected across the Evangelical Communities, and lived out his Faith in Congress. Mark and I had many Wins together, and we look forward to continuing to build bridges to all Communities in our Great Nation, and advancing this important work in the White House.”

It’s not clear whether this is a volunteer or paid position.

Controversy in Walker campaign

A race against McDowell would be an uphill battle for Walker, and McDowell’s campaign was quick to point that out following the primary. Walker had openly criticized Trump — the Republican presidential nominee — on television, and he campaigned against Republican gubernatorial nominee Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson before switching to a congressional race.

McDowell’s campaign said that made Walker out of touch with North Carolina Republicans.

Walker’s campaign also faced nonstop controversy in the weeks leading up to the primary. It began with various Republicans, including U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Markwayne Mullin and Reps. Matt Gaetz and Gus Bilirakis announcing that they either didn’t endorse Walker or were withdrawing their endorsement, after the campaign announced their support.

Walker was also snubbed for the second time by Trump when the former president decided to endorse McDowell instead of Walker as McDowell announced his candidacy in December.

Walker had to endure a conservative super PAC, Club for Growth, spending more than $1 million against him, while supporting his other opponent, Bo Hines, instead.

Walker also became the victim of two videos dubbed to look as though he were telling a friend that he was not qualified to be in Congress, and another opponent was better for the job.

Triad representation

Walker spent three terms representing the 6th District when it straddled the borders of Rockingham and Guilford counties. But in 2020, state lawmakers redrew the district to favor a Democrat, and Walker walked away from a reelection campaign.

That led to Walker becoming a perennial candidate, often teasing voters on whether he would run in various races before solidifying his run for Senate in 2022 and House this time.

Rep. Kathy Manning, a Democrat from Greensboro, succeeded Walker and represents the 6th District, but chose not to run for reelection after legislators redrew the district again, this time to favor a Republican.