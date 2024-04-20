Former President Trump visits Charlotte; CMPD says expect traffic delays
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The former president is attending a private fundraising event for RNC Co-Chairs Michael Whatley and Lara Trump on Saturday afternoon in Charlotte.
Police are warning the public to expect traffic delays around Charlotte Douglas Airport and Uptown from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
READ MORE | Trump coming to Charlotte this week for private fundraising event
Admission for the event ranges from $5,000 to $250,000. The location of the event has not been announced publicly.
Donald Trump is holding a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina, later in the evening.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.