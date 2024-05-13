“He is 'former President Trump.' Give him some respect”: Tommy Tuberville slams prosecutors in Trump hush money trial.

First of all, I'm disappointed in the courtroom. I'm hearing, Mr. Trump, Mr. Trump, he is former President Trump. Give him some respect. I mean, that's what that place is in there. It's no respect. Here's what I'm seeing, too. It is depressing. That courtroom is depressing. This is New York City, the icon of our country. And we got a courtroom that's the most depressing thing I've ever been in. Mental anguish is trying to be pushed on the Republican candidate for the President of the United States this year. That's all this is. He's been here a month. He's been here a month. I am disappointed in looking at the Americans, supposedly American citizens in that courtroom, that the DA comes in and he acts like it is his Super Bowl. And I guess it is, to be noticed. But that's what's happening in this country. Republican candidate for President of the United States is going through mental anguish in a courtroom that's very depressing, very depressing. I'm glad to stand by President Trump. I'm a friend of his. I'm here more as a friend than backing him as candidate, as president.

View comments