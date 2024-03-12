Former President Donald Trump to speak at Dayton rally this weekend

Former President Donald Trump announced that he will attend a rally in Dayton this weekend.

Trump will speak in support of U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno at the Buckeye Values PAC Rally on Saturday, March 16.

The rally will take place in Vandalia at the Wright Bros. Aero Inc., according to his campaign website.

Doors open at noon, and Trump will deliver remarks at 4 p.m.

Those interested in attending can register for two tickets per mobile phone number.

Moreno is running against state Sen. Matt Dolan and Secretary of State Frank LaRose in the Republican primary for Senate this month.

The winner of the primaries will go up against Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown in November.

We will continue to follow this story.



