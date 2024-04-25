Former Ohio State football player accused of bank robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Ohio State football player is facing a first-degree felony charge after being accused of robbing a Columbus bank.

Marcus Wiliamson, 25, faces a count of aggravated robbery after court records claim he robbed a bank in the Sharon Heights neighborhood on Wednesday. At about 10:42 a.m., Williamson entered First Merchant’s Bank, located at 5090 North High St., and presented a note to the bank teller demanding money. The note threatened that he was armed with a gun, court records say.

The clerk gave Williamson the cash, then he fled from the bank on foot before getting in a blue Jeep and fleeing the area. Police witnessed Williamson committing the offense and fleeing, according to court records. He was taken into custody without incident and police recovered the stolen cash.

Williamson was previously arrested on robbery and kidnapping charges in Memphis, Tennessee in 2022. A woman claimed a suspect, whom she later identified as Williamson, implied he had a weapon and forced her to drive to an ATM and withdraw $500. Court records sharing the outcome of that case were unavailable online as of Thursday.

Williamson, a Westerville native, played for the Buckeyes from 2017 to 2021, making 68 tackles over 47 games as a cornerback. In high school, he played at Westerville South before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, for his senior season. He graduated from Ohio State in 2020 with a degree in history.

