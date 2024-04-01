Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis, 35, found dead at Florida mansion, police say

Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis was found dead in a Florida mansion, police said Monday.

He was 35.

Officers were called Monday morning to a residence in the 6000 block of SW 178th Avenue by the house assistant, who discovered Davis' body, the Davie Police Department said in a statement.

"Preliminary information suggests that foul play is not involved," the department said.

Details on how Davis died were not released.

Broward County property records indicate the nearly $3 million home is owned by Adaline Davis, identified by NBC South Florida as Davis' grandmother.

Davis, who played in the NFL from 2009 until retirement in 2018, suited up for the Miami Dolphins, the Indianapolis Colts and the Buffalo Bills.

Tributes for the former defensive standout began pouring in Monday afternoon from each team as well as the league.

The NFL said in a post on X that it "is heartbroken to hear about the passing of Vontae Davis. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

Indianapolis Colts’ owner Jim Irsay also expressed condolences on the platform X. In one post, Irsay posted a picture of Davis in a Colts’ uniform with a heart emoji above the photograph.

In a second post, Irsay wrote: “Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Vontae Davis. A great guy, teammate, player. My prayers to Vontae’s family.”

Davis was selected by Miami as the 25th pick in the first round of the 2009 draft. He played college football at the University of Illinois.

Davis made news and raised eyebrows in 2018 by retiring at halftime during the Bills’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He said in a statement about deciding to call it quits mid-game: “This isn’t how I pictured retiring from the NFL. But today, on the field, reality hit me hard and fast. I shouldn’t be out there anymore. … I meant no disrespect to my teammates or coaches.”

Davis was twice named to the Pro Bowl in his career.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com