Former NBC chair, Palm Beacher Bob Wright honored twice for philanthropic efforts

A former television executive and co-founder of a national nonprofit autism awareness organization was honored twice this past week for his philanthropic efforts.

Bob Wright, a former CEO and chairman of NBC and NBC Universal who launched Autism Speaks with his late wife, Suzanne, in 2005, received the Palm Beach Civic Association's annual William J. "Bill" Brooks Award at its annual community service breakfast Monday at The Breakers.

The award, named after former Town Council member and Civic Association director William Brooks, is presented each year to an individual who has significantly improved the quality of life in Palm Beach.

Two days later, Wright and his wife, Susan, were honored for their work with the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens in West Palm Beach.

During the 10th annual “Evening of Music and Art in the Gardens” Wednesday at the gardens, the Wrights were presented with the Ann Norton Award for Philanthropy.

The award honors individuals who advance the mission of ANSG and embrace Ann Norton’s vision for her legacy to the community.

Susan Wright is a founding member of the ANSG's Gardens Conservancy and its chairwoman for the past decade.

She and her husband have served as co-chairmen of the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens' annual Evening of Music and Art in the Gardens for the past seven years and also have contributed to the naming of the Courtyard Gallery in the newly restored Norton House, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

"Through their visionary leadership and support, Susan and Bob Wright have elevated Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens as a national treasure," Frances Fisher, board chairwoman for ANSG, said in a statement.

The Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens is a nonprofit foundation established in 1977 by resident sculptor Ann Weaver Norton. A two-acre urban sanctuary and internationally recognized arboretum, the compound comprises the historic Norton House and Artist Studio, exhibition galleries, monumental sculptures, Pollinator Garden, historic Orchid House Plaza and tropical gardens of more than 250 species of rare palms and cycads.

The Palm Beach Civic Association selected Wright as the 18th recipient of its William J. "Bill" Brooks Award, said Michael Pucillo, the organization's chairman and CEO.

Wright, a longtime resident, served as the Palm Beach Civic Association's chairman and CEO from 2010 to 2023. During his tenure, he helped launch initiatives that changed the way residents receive their news, Pucillo said.

"On Bob's watch, the Civic Association launched our weekly TV series and our Civic newsletter," Pucillo told the audience at Monday's breakfast. "Our Studio 33480 interviews were fantastic, and we really are a source of news to the community in a way that we never were before Bob came along and exercised his vision. The number of people who continue to get their news from the Civic Association continues to grow, and it's more each year. More than 5,000 people get our newsletters and watch our Studio 33480. It's a fantastic source of information to our community."

Wright's leadership made Palm Beach a better town, Pucillo added, noting that his career in broadcasting, management and marketing gave him a vision for the Civic Association that not only served the interests of the organization, but also the community as a whole.

"It's entirely fitting that we honor Bob with the Bill Brooks Community Service Award," Pucillo said. "Bob, thank you for all you've done for the Town of Palm Beach and this community."

In accepting the award, Wright praised Brooks, who died in 2010.

"Bill Brooks was a good friend of mine, and he was an outstanding leader in Palm Beach," he said. "He shared the Palm Beach Civic Association's mission of improving and protecting the quality of life on the island. I am honored to receive the award this year and honored to join the many exceptional citizens of our beautiful community who have received this award before me."

Past recipients of the William J. "Bill" Brooks Award include former Mayor Gail Coniglio, businessman Robert Nederlander, Palm Beach Police & Fire Rescue, Architectural Commission Chairman Jeffery Smith, the late Alexander Dreyfoos, Town Manager Kirk Blouin and author James Patterson.

Last year's winner was Daniel Ponton, the CEO/Proprietor of Classic Cuisine.

