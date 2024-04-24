Former Millersville Mayor Tim Lassiter arrested for tampering with government documents

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Millersville Mayor Tim Lassiter was arrested Tuesday for document fraud.

Officials at the Sumner County Jail told News 2 Lassiter was arrested on charges of criminal simulation and destruction of and tampering with government documents.

Lassiter previously stepped down as mayor in April of 2022.

Sumner County judge makes ruling in Millersville battle over transparency, closed meetings

No other information was released.

The City of Millersville has seen numerous changes in leadership over the past few months.

On Jan. 30, a new commissioner, Alisa Huling, was sworn in. Then within 15 minutes, the newest commissioner was the deciding vote, 3-2 to fire the acting city manager, Scott Avery. Also fired following the city commission meeting was the city attorney, Jack Freedle, and the acting Millersville police chief, Rob Richman, who recently moved from Texas to take the Millersville job.

On Feb. 13, Fire Chief Brandon Head was also terminated.

Just recently, Interim City Manager Tina Tobin, who was voted into the job this past January, sent in her resignation.

