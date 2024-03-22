Former longtime Chatham fire chief running for county commission, pledges to be accessible

Former Chatham Emergency Services Fire Chief Wayne Noha has launched a bid for Chatham County Board of Commissioners District 1 seat, pledging to be accessible and bring an array of service experiences to the table.

In addition to his 20-year stint as a fire chief, Noha also served on the Chatham County-Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission's Zoning Board of Appeals for 13 years. He is now serving his sixth year on the MPC's Planning Commission.

"I want to be involved. I want to know what is happening in my community to be a part of the change," Noha said.

The District 1 race will have a competitive primary, with local realtor Austin Hill also running as a Republican. There are no Democrats qualified for the seat, making May's primary the contest-deciding vote. The seat is open after current District 1 Commissioner Hellen Stone decided not to run for reelection.

Some of Noha's top campaign priorities are using his experience to help the county stand up its own fire department, supporting services for those experiencing homelessness, and balancing Chatham County's impending growth. Noha is also on the board of Chatham's Interagency Council on Homelessness.

"I just feel like I am able to help others," Noha said.

Noha jumped into the race after considering it for years, he said. He is a common face at county commission meetings, only missing a handful since 2014, he said. The consistent participation in county business would make for a "seamless transition" between the current administration and his term if elected, Noha said.

Hill, the other Republican in the race, jumped in with an endorsement from Stone, the current seat holder. Noha has announced a slate of endorsements on his campaign Facebook page which includes support from current District 7 Commissioner Dean Kicklighter.

Just like during his time as a fire chief, his service if elected will focus on all of Chatham County.

"We have to provide resources for the betterment of all of Chatham County," Noha said. "It doesn't matter what ZIP code you live in."

