Former Ga. Christian Academy teacher, coach accused of sending explicit photos to students

A former Georgia teacher was arrested and faces multiple charges including sexual exploitation.

On April 12, the Evans County Sheriff’s Office asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate allegations regarding a teacher and coach at Pinewood Christian Academy in Bellville, Georgia.

Joshua Garrett Blaxton, 35, of Reidsville, Georgia was accused of sending inappropriate text messages to multiple female students at the school.

According to the GBI, the investigation revealed that Blaxton sent explicit, nude photographs of himself to female high school students at the school while he was employed as a teacher and coach. He reportedly also solicited explicit pictures and sex from at least one student.

Officials state the teacher resigned during the investigation.

Blaxton was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of children, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and improper sexual contact by an employee or agent.

He is currently being held at the Tattnall County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Evans County Sheriff’s Office at 912-739-1611 or the GBI regional investigative office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-597-8477, online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

