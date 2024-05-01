Former county judge Melissa Boyd back in jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Shelby County judge Melissa Boyd is back in jail.

Online records show her booked into the Shelby County jail Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of harassment.

The victim in that case said the former judge violated her agreement to stay away from her, saying Boyd completed her inpatient addiction treatment, and when she got out, called her and sent her several text messages.

Former judge Melissa Boyd pleads guilty, will undergo treatment

Boyd resigned as a Shelby County criminal court judge under fire for both the criminal charges and for repeated allegations of drug and alcohol abuse.

Last month, she violated her bond conditions. Court documents stated she failed a drug test, and had alcohol and cocaine in her system.

On April 5 she pleaded guilty to the harassment charge and was given diversion.

The agreement was she’d enter a 28-day rehab for substance abuse and she would stay away from the victim.

According to the victim, that didn’t happen.

Boyd’s case is being handled in Veteran’s Court, where Judge Bill Anderson presides. His staff wouldn’t comment on what happened in court Wednesday.

Commissioner calls for Shelby County judge to resign over release of defendants

The Shelby County District Attorney’s office says this case is still being handled by Fredrick Agee, a district attorney in another part of the state brought in to handle this case.

Boyd is being held in Jail East.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.