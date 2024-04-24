Former Canton Middle School janitor charged with indecent liberties against student

Apr. 24—A former Canton Middle School janitor is facing two felony charges for incident liberties with a student that allegedly took place on the school's campus.

Christopher Roy Giles, 29, made "inappropriate advances" on a student right around the time school was being dismissed for the day, according to Canton Detective Megan Taylor.

The detective could not elaborate further on what these advances included. The incident occurred on June 1, 2023, which was the last day of the school year.

Following the incident, the student immediately went to school staff and informed them of what happened. The school then contacted the Canton Police Department.

"The school did a great job protecting those students," Taylor said. "We worked really well with the school system."

After an investigation, Giles was charged with felony taking indecent liberties with a child and felony taking indecent liberties with a student.

"Student safety is always our first priority. State law, local board policy, and procedures were followed quickly in response to this situation," Haywood County Schools Superintendent Dr. Trevor Putnam said.

Giles began working as a custodian at Canton Middle School on May 10, 2021. He was dismissed on June 6, 2023, for inappropriate personal conduct. His only employment with the school system was as a custodian at Canton Middle School.

Giles was later indicted on the charges, but officers could not locate the man. Giles had left for Texas, where he had plans to move permanently. Last week, Taylor received information that Giles was back in town and informed the Haywood County Sheriff's Office, who then served Giles with his indictment and arrest warrant.

He has since made bail, which was set at $15,000.