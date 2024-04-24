Former Doña Ana County deputy pleads guilty to sexually assaulting arrestee

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office deputy pled guilty to sexually assaulting a female arrestee in his patrol car and then trying to destroy video evidence. According to the plea agreement, in April 2023, Deputy Michael Martinez arrested a woman for drunk driving.

After she received medical clearance, he handcuffed her and sexually assaulted her in the back of his patrol unit before taking her to the detention center. Hours later, Martinez tried to destroy the car’s internal video system which recorded the incident.

He’s facing a maximum penalty of ten years in prison, must pay restitution to the victim, and will have to register as a sex offender. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

