Forgotten Milton cemetery & way of life emerge as woman seeks relatives' last resting place

For years, using every genealogy trick she could think of, Teri Suiter searched for evidence of a Milton area cemetery at which she believed her great grandmother had been buried.

The difficulty she encountered was largely due to the fact that the cemetery had been utilized to bury those who died while in the care, or perhaps custody, of the Santa Rosa County Poor Farm.

Poor farms, which in an urban setting might have been called poorhouses, were likely located in every county in Florida at the beginning of the 20th Century. They were county-run facilities that, depending probably on location and/or the whims of their individual administrators, housed the impoverished, the sickly, the mentally unstable, local scofflaws or all of the above.

"The 1920 census lists those living at the Santa Rosa Poor Farm as inmates," Suiter said. "And that's the extent of it."

Milton Commissioner Kerry Smith clears brush during the Santa Rosa County Poor Farm Cemetery clean up in Milton Saturday, March 23, 2024. The Santa Rosa County Poor Farm was established in 1890 to house and care for people who were unable to care for themselves and didn't have family members to care for them.

It turned out all Suiter had to do to find the cemetery she had looked for for so long was ask her uncle Howard, who lives in Milton. The Iowa resident finally got around to doing that last year during a visit to Florida and he said "Girl, it's right down the road."

Howard Vann had even been responsible for putting fencing around the small graveyard off Carroll Road to keep out kids who had been using it for a playground.

This February, on another Florida visit, Suiter connected with Santa Rosa's District 1 County Commissioner Kerry Smith and the Milton Rotary Club and met with them at the cemetery site. The local folk had assembled to begin laying the groundwork for a volunteer clean up project.

"It was so overgrown you couldn't tell it was a cemetery," Suiter said.

She, her uncle and husband participated by posting orange marking flags at 48 sites they identified as individual graves. Smith told her the clean up effort would resume in March, and on Saturday the Rotary team was back at work hoping to complete the project.

The Poor Farm remembered

Santa Rosa County Administrator DeVann Cook recalled in the late '50s, or early '60s driving from his Pace home into Milton with his family and seeing a white building encircled by a fence, with people wandering aimlessly around inside the enclosed area.

"We always called it the poor farm and I never thought much about it. As a kid it was just one of those things you accepted," he said.

He would later ask his mother about the poor farm and she told him it was a place where indigent or elderly people would go if they had nowhere else to stay. Cook said he never saw evidence at the site of a working farm, and has come to assume, though without knowing, that many of those at the farm were suffering with what we now call dementia.

"It was kind of a frightening thing, people just walking around like that behind the fence," he said.

Years later, when Cook went to work for the county, he was involved in a project that involved expanding the footprint of a county-owned property in close proximity to where the poor farm had been. At one location on the grounds he was told "we can't use this area because there are graves."

John Reble, fire chief for the city of Milton, is something of a history buff, and as such has learned what he could about the Santa Rosa Poor Farm and poor farms in general.

Reble said what little he's been able to glean from county records indicate that dorms and houses stood at the poor farm, on property now occupied by the county building department. The cemetery would have been on the back end of the parcel.

"The poor farm's function was to be out of sight, out of mind," Reble said, and the county records he's gone through indicate that the Milton facility operated very efficiently in that regard.

"You just don't find a whole lot of reference to the poor farm. If you do it's very brief. There's not a whole lot of hard data." he said. "At the time it was operating, its location was way out of town in the middle of nowhere."

Poor farms existed all over the country in the early 1900s and were largely intended to be self-reliant, a place where the destitute could live and work on a farm to help feed themselves and fellow residents and not create a burden for county taxpayers, Reble said.

A Murray State University study titled "Over the Hill to the Poor Farm: A Rural History Almost Forgotten" labels the facilities as important rural institutions "that cared for a wide range of poor and dependent people in the 19th and 20th centuries."

"Yet today they are little remembered," the study authors wrote.

The title of the study references "Over the Hill to the Poor Farm," a poem written in 1872 that captures the dread experienced by those sent to the poor house:

"Over the hill to the poor-house - my chil'rn dear, good-by! Many a night I've watched you when only God was nigh;," it reads. "And God 'll judge between us; but I will al'ays pray That you shall never suffer the half I do to-day."

"As the poem indicates, heading to the poorhouse, or for rural people the poor farm, indicated a feeling of despair and a deep sense of loss of self-worth," the Murray State researchers wrote. "Many inmates of the county farm believed this was their last earthly stop. And, indeed for many, it was."

Iowa resident may know more about Santa Rosa Poor Farm than anyone

Suiter said the earliest reference to the Santa Rosa Poor Farm she has uncovered was a 1906 article published in the Pensacola News Journal that focused on a need to furnish it.

In 1914, the News Journal quoted Santa Rosa County Foreman T.A. Boghich offering a comparison of the poor farm to the local jail.

"Ramshackle buildings not as good as many peoples' barns," he said of the poor farm. "Yet criminals are in one of the finest buildings; well heated, properly lighted and with first class ventilation. We feel this is a sad commentary upon our civilization."

Suiter said her research had uncovered that three times during the Santa Rosa Poor Farm's at least 60-year history, county officials tried to put a prison facility and the poor farm together, but that the proposal was defeated each time.

Suiter's interest in the poor farm, and the reason she's invested 20 years into researching it, is her dedication to discovering and properly honoring the final resting place of two relatives, her great grandmother Sarah Jane Vann and a child born to Sarah Jane's daughter that didn't survive past infancy.

She believes now her search is over, though she will continue to puzzle over "the very messy story" of the Vann branch of the family tree.

The saga originates in Coon Hill, a small Northwest Santa Rosa community probably best known as home to the oldest county cemetery. Census records from 1910 have provided evidence that at that time Sarah Jane's husband, William Vann, was living in Coon Hill with the couple's six children, with Sarah Jane noticeably absent.

"She was not with her family, and I'm not sure if that is due to illness or separation," Suiter said. She also can't rule out that Sarah Jane, who went by Jane, wasn't simply committed to poor farm custody by her husband, which likely would have been far more easily done in 1910 than it is today.

William Vann's children never attended school and never attended church, Suiter said, the only place she has found records for them is when one or another of them was, for whatever reason, institutionalized.

Jessie Bell Vann was the eldest of the six Vann children, and also lived for a time at the poor farm, where she gave birth to the baby who Suiter believes rests next to his grandmother in the poor farm cemetery.

Records Suiter has uncovered list the father of Jessie Bell's baby as being her brother. Suiter wonders if the impetus for sending her to the farm was to get her away from an incestuous relationship and if the father might not be responsible for the pregnancy.

Jessie Bell was eventually sent from Milton to Gainesville and the Florida Farm Colony for the Feeble-Minded and Epileptic, where she resided until her death in the 1980s.

"She spent her whole life being an inmate in Florida institutions," Suiter said.

Having satisfied herself that she has found the grave sites of two members of her own family, Suiter said she'd now like to see a list developed identifying, if not where each individual within the Poor Farm Cemetery is buried, at least who lies at rest there.

She said she would also like very much to see the grounds, once cleaned, maintained, which is something County Commissioner Smith has said he's dedicated to accomplishing. Suiter said she'd also hope to see some sort of signage erected denoting the historical significance of the burial grounds and the poor farm itself.

Living out of town, she said she is keenly aware of how much she has had to rely on local support to reconnect with her family and see the local cemetery transformed from an eyesore to a righteous resting place.

"Without local support and recognition, none of this would be possible," she said. "When I found it the first time it was locked and there was no admission. Without the local people, this couldn't have been done."

