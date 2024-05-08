‘Forever grateful’: A Utah resident’s ‘thank you’ to the fallen Santaquin officer

SANTAQUIN, Utah (ABC4) — The death of a Santaquin police officer led to community support for the fallen officer’s family. Years ago, that officer offered support to a family in his community after their own tragedy.

When Sydni Johnston heard the name of the officer killed in Santaquin on Sunday, she knew exactly who he was. She immediately shared a tribute to Sergeant Billy Dean Hooser on Facebook.

“I just posted about my interaction with Officer Hooser and how he came to the call for me and my daughter,” she said.

In June 2018, Sydni’s 16-year-old daughter Kaylee was hiking in Santaquin Canyon. Kaylee’s friend took a photo of her perched on a ledge.

Minutes later, Kaylee slipped and fell 100 feet. She died that day.

“Her best friend called me and told me that Kaylee had fallen, and it was a far fall, and that I needed to call 911,” Sydni said.

So, Sydni did just that, and she went to the trail herself. One of the first responders who met her at the scene was Sergeant Hooser.

“I am forever grateful for his presence there and the strength he helped me to have,” she said. “The comfort it gave me, just knowing that he was there.”

When she heard the news from police that Sgt. Hooser was struck and killed by a semi-truck Sunday, it hit close to home.

“I’ll never forget him and the impact that he had on me that day,” she said. “I was hesitant to share my story … I didn’t want the attention on me, but I came to realize that my story is also a part of his.”

Now, it’s a story Sydni and all her family say they’ll always remember.

“When my 10-year-old son found out about [what happened], he immediately said, ‘I know Kaylee is now able to thank him for helping her,’” Sydni shared. “I know that is what he is doing … and one day I will too.”

