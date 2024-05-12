‘Forever grateful’: Nonprofit gives keys of renovated home to wounded officer, family

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — A former police officer who was injured in the line of duty in 2008 received the keys to his recently renovated West Jordan home on Saturday.

Mike “Mo” Jarmin first became a law enforcement officer in Texas in December 2007. In September 2008, a semi-truck crashed and landed on top of Jarmin while he was directing traffic, causing him to lose his leg and receive a traumatic brain injury.

Because Jarmin was injured before he had been an officer for a full year, he did not qualify for disability benefits. He was fired from his job and moved to Utah to live with his parents after the injury.

In Utah, he met his wife, Doreane, whom he married in 2012. Now the couple has adopted two children with special needs.

Renovations on their home began in October 2023 after the nonprofit organization The Wounded Blue learned of Jarmin’s continued medical needs and the “inadequacies of the family’s home.”

Jarmin’s wife called the home “unbelievable” and “unrecognizable” when the family walked through the revamped home for the first time.

The home renovations were a joint effort between The Wounded Blue, local volunteers and local companies.

“This is the biggest project The Wounded Blue has ever undertaken, but we hope it is only the beginning of big ways we will continue to change the lives of the men and women who so bravely serve our country,” Randy Sutton, founder of The Wounded Blue said in a press release.

According to the release, The Wounded Blue first learned of Jarmin in 2022, and later provided for him to receive a new prosthetic leg in early 2023.

“We cannot say thank you enough to The Wounded Blue and the many local volunteers for this gift of a new home,” Jarmin said. “The generosity our family has experienced is something we can never repay. This new home will allow us to grow together as a family in ways that were not possible before. For that, we are forever grateful.”

