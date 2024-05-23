Forest Service grants $5.6M to Hawaii for wildfire preparations

May 23—1/1

Dry grass and brush along Honoapiillani Highway near Puukolii Road in Kaanapali on Oct. 22.

The U.S. Forest Service is awarding more than $5.6 million in grants to Hawaii for wildfire preparation and prevention.

The funding is available through the Community Wildfire Defense Grant Program, which will be allocated to several projects across the state to help at-risk communities plan for and reduce the risk of wildfires, according to U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, who advocated for support Hawaii's proposals.

"The devastating wildfires in Lahaina last year illustrated how vulnerable Hawaii communities are to wildfire," said Hirono in a news release. "As Maui continues working to recover and rebuild, I am glad to see this funding coming to the University of Hawaii and communities across our islands to help plan for and reduce the risk of future wildfires."

Most of the funding will go to UH to cultivate seeds of plants needed to mitigate fire risks and address post-fire impacts such as erosion, and to restore native ecosystems following a wildfire.

The project also establishes seed sharing protocols and educational resources for community-based projects.

Much of the funding also goes to the nonprofit Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization for Community Wildfire Protection Plans throughout the state.

Funding will be allocated to the following:

>> More than $4.6 million to UH for plant materials for fire risk mitigation.

>> More than $140,000 to HWFO to update the Molokai CWPP.

>> More than $135,000 to HWFO to update the Western Oahu CWPP.

>> Nearly $135,000 to HWFO to create a CWPP for Central Oahu.

>> More than $131,000 to HWFO create a CWPP for Windward Oahu.

>> More than $130,000 to HWFO to update the Upcountry Maui CWPP.

>> More than $128,000 to Hawaii Fire Department to create a CWPP for Puna, Hawaii island.

>> More than $125,000 to HWFO to update the Hilo CWPP.

>> Nearly $98,000 to HWFO to create a CWPP for Lanai.

