Forecast for South Jersey calls for some sun, then rain, hail for Thursday, April 4

Residents throughout South Jersey should enjoy any brief bursts of sunshine Thursday morning, because soggy conditions will return by Thursday afternoon.

If you’re getting ready to head out for the day or just want to know what to expect, here’s a look at the forecast from the National Weather Service.

What’s the weather in South Jersey?

Robert Deal, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the peeks of morning sunshine will quickly give way to rain, wind and possible hail in South Jersey and the greater Philadelphia region.

"Thursday morning will be sunny to start off with, but cloudy conditions will return and bring later afternoon showers and thunderstorms," Deal said. "Some of those storms could produce small hail.

"There is a little concern for flash floods, but no widespread flooding, because many rivers are already elevated, and we have a number of flood warnings up already."

Temperatures should reach the low 50s in South Jersey by Thursday afternoon.

South Jersey forecast

Deal said conditions should begin to improve over the next few days.

"As we get into Friday, it'll be mostly cloudy, and we could see some spotty showers," Deal said. But the main thing is it will feel pretty brisk, with gusts near 35 mph, so it will feel pretty chilly for early April.

"The positive outlook is that we will have some relief from all the rainfall we've had heading into the weekend. It will be fairly nice, albeit it a little chilly."

According to the National Weather Service's 7-day outlook for South Jersey, the rain and possible hail will start after 4 p.m. on Thursday, and will produce gusts nearing 20 mph.

Friday's high in South Jersey should reach 50 degrees, with partly sunny conditions and wind gusts nearing 25 mph.

It will be mostly sunny on Sunday, with temperatures again in the low 50s. It may feel warmer on Sunday, as the winds should have died down by then.

The latest radar scans from the National Weather Service show one storm system moving out, as another sets over South Jersey and the Delaware Valley on Thursday, April 4.

South Jersey forecast for Wed., April 3: Forecast for South Jersey calls for heavy rains, winds, on Wednesday, April 3

Stay tuned for further updates as weather conditions may vary throughout the day. Remember to check back tomorrow for the latest weather forecast for the area.

