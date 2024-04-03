Forecast for South Jersey calls for heavy rains, winds, on Wednesday, April 3

The weeklong rainy spell in South Jersey won't let up Wednesday, causing the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch for most of the Delaware Valley. The flood watch will extend through at least Thursday.

Thursday could also bring a unique weather event. Read on to find out.

If you’re getting ready to head out for the day or just want to know what to expect, here’s a look at the forecast from the National Weather Service.

What’s the weather today in South Jersey?

Rain and winds will be persistent throughout Wednesday, with a few short breaks between showers, said Lee Robertson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"Not a whole lot has changed from the last few days. There may be isolated thunderstorms Wednesday, with strong winds at times, gusting around 25 mph," Robertson said. "There is a midmorning break, and we expect more rain to move back in by the early afternoon, and then it will shower throughout the rest of the day."

Tuesday's temperatures in South Jersey will hover in the low 50s.

Robertson said the expected rain is what lead the weather service to issue its flood watch.

"The heavier rain and flooding concerns are for later this afternoon near the midday hours," Robertson said. "The rain is everywhere."

What is graupel?

Robertson said the unsettled weather pattern will stick over South Jersey and most of the Delaware Valley for the next few days.

"There will be some rain on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but not as heavy as Wednesday's rain," Robertson said. "With the possible storms on Thursday, we also may see some hail or graupel, which is frozen snow that melts in the atmosphere, fall from the sky Thursday."

According to weather service's 7-day forecast for South Jersey, thunderstorms are also possible Thursday afternoon. Otherwise, temperatures on Thursday should reach the mid 50s.

Friday will start off as partly sunny before cloudy conditions return Friday afternoon, leading to a chance of showers. Friday's high should be around 52 degrees.

The pattern holds through the start of the weekend, with Saturday being mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Saturday's high will also be in the low 50s.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for South Jersey and much of the Delaware Valley for Tuesday, April 3.

