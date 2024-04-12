TRACKING: Tornado watches in effect for area counties

John Ahrens
·1 min read

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.

UPDATES:

Tornado warnings have expired.

TORNADO WATCHES:

Alexander, Cabarrus, Catawba, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Anson, Stanly, Richmond, Union until 11 p.m.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS:

Stanly, Anson, Richmond until 9 p.m.

FORECAST:

  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and early evening.

  • Some of the storms may produce heavy rainfall, possibly leading to isolated flooding. Isolated severe storms are also possible this afternoon and early evening, with damaging winds being main threat.

  • However, an isolated, brief tornado cannot be entirely ruled out this afternoon, especially over the North Carolina Piedmont near the I-77 corridor. Gusty non-thunderstorm winds will continue through late tonight.

