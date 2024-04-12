TRACKING: Tornado watches in effect for area counties
UPDATES:
Tornado warnings have expired.
TORNADO WATCHES:
Alexander, Cabarrus, Catawba, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Anson, Stanly, Richmond, Union until 11 p.m.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS:
Stanly, Anson, Richmond until 9 p.m.
FORECAST:
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and early evening.
Some of the storms may produce heavy rainfall, possibly leading to isolated flooding. Isolated severe storms are also possible this afternoon and early evening, with damaging winds being main threat.
However, an isolated, brief tornado cannot be entirely ruled out this afternoon, especially over the North Carolina Piedmont near the I-77 corridor. Gusty non-thunderstorm winds will continue through late tonight.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
