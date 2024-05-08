Tornado warning for areas south of St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS — It is another day to be weather aware, as we expect severe thunderstorms to impact the St. Louis region between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday. Storms will be intense and capable of producing damaging wind gusts to 70 mph, golf ball-sized hail or larger, and the threat of strong tornadoes. The strongest storms are expected to be along and south of I-70 in both Missouri and Illinois.

Storm timing:

Multiple waves of storms are expected across the region this afternoon. The threat in the St. Louis metropolitan area will ramp up as early as lunchtime and last into the early evening. The trend with these waves of storms will be for each successive one to push the next round a little more to the south. It’s possible the threat will end earlier in St. Louis but linger longer into the afternoon or early evening over southern Missouri and southern Illinois. Flash flooding is also a concern for southeastern Missouri and southern Illinois.









Behind the storms, high pressure will start to settle in. Some clouds Thursday, but breezy and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Cooler and quieter weather will hang around through Saturday.

