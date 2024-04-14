Ford Fireworks will light up sky in June: What to know

The Ford Fireworks will light up the downtown Detroit skyline this summer for its 66th edition on June 24 at 10 p.m.

The free show, themed "Color the Sky with Sunshine," will offer downtown viewing areas, including at Hart Plaza and Belle Isle.

“The Ford Fireworks inspires awe and excitement in Detroit and well beyond with a magnificent fireworks display lighting up a truly iconic American skyline,” said Tony Michaels, president and CEO of the Parade Company.

Produced by the Parade Company in collaboration with Zambelli Fireworks, the display will feature over 10,000 pyrotechnic events visible for miles and a musical accompaniment.

People watch as fireworks light the sky during the 2023 Ford Fireworks along the Detroit River at Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit on Monday, June 26, 2023.

“Ford is proud to be a longtime partner of The Parade Company and to support one of the most cherished events of the summer,” said Mary Culler, president of Ford Motor Company Fund. “We look forward to bringing everyone together again to celebrate and honor America, our great city and the people and communities that make Detroit so special.”

