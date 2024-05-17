Foothills 80-acre parcel could be key ‘piece of the puzzle’ to connect Boise trails

The city of Boise could acquire 80 acres of new open space in the Foothills that would be used to connect existing trails, linking routes from Barber Valley to trails near the North End.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced the potential $365,000 deal in her State of the City address Thursday. The purchase, which must still be approved by the City Council, would add 80 acres of undeveloped land north of Warm Springs Avenue near Harris Ranch.

The land is bordered to the north and east by the Boise River Wildlife Management Area, an Idaho Department of Fish and Game-managed parcel. To the west it abuts existing city property that’s home to portions of the Table Rock Loop and Tram trails.

City officials said the land will be a crucial connection allowing Ridge to Rivers’ 200-plus-mile system to span from Idaho 55 to Idaho 21. In a news release, officials said trail connections are possible at the nearby Mesa Reserve and other Ridge to Rivers partnership areas, though design plans are still in early stages.

Foothills and Open Space Superintendent Lisa Duplessie told the Idaho Statesman in an email that Homestead Trail and Table Rock Loop are “the two logical pieces we would like to connect, but we are unsure of how we will do this.” Duplessie called the parcel “a great piece of the puzzle” for connecting the Ridge to Rivers system.

City spokesperson Bonnie Shelton said funds for the purchase — which will be closer to $400,000 including closing costs — will come from the Clean Water and Open Space Levy, which voters approved in 2015. The news release said $2.6 million remains of the levy’s initial $10 million.

The city council will vote on the purchase at its Tuesday meeting.

Boise Department of Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway in the release thanked Susan Miller and Charlotte Biyas, the granddaughter and great grandniece of the original landowner, Alvin William Seelye.

“He loved the beautiful country he found in Idaho and purchased land where he focused on growing apples and other fruits, as well as cattle,” the Seelye family said in a statement. “We are so pleased that the land will be respectfully cared for by the community going forward and made available for the public, including hikers, walkers and others of all ages and abilities, to enjoy the natural beauty and wildlife that the Seelye family believes was a gift from God.”

The area highlighted in blue shows the 80-acre parcel the city of Boise plans to purchase to expand Ridge to Rivers trail system. City of Boise