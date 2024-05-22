Florissant woman charged with throwing rocks at church windows

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Florissant church is looking to replace or fix six shattered or damaged stained glass windows.

According to the Florissant Police Department’s probable cause statement, a vandal threw rocks at the windows of St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Church on Monday.

Police claim that when officers arrived at the church, they found Sarah Bryant (age not provided) at the scene with blood on her hands.

The individual who called police told the officers that Bryant began punching the stained glass windows after throwing rocks.

The church estimates it will cost more than $750 to repair or replace the damaged windows.

Police claim Bryant smelled of alcohol and officers discovered a bottle of vodka and a glass near her residence, which is within walking distance of the church.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Bryant with one count of first-degree property damage. Bryant was jailed on a $25,000 cash-only bond. She is due in court on May 29 for a bond reduction hearing.

