Florida court clears the way for ballot measure on abortion rights – while granting 6-week ban

Abortion will officially be on the ballot in Florida this fall, after the state's Supreme Court on Monday issued one ruling approving a ballot measure that could expand access to the procedure, but another that paves the way for a strict six-week ban.

The ballot measure – which advocates say they are confident will pass in the Sunshine State – would guarantee abortion access through viability, often 24 weeks of pregnancy. With this, Floridians have the chance to essentially vote on whether to reinstate what was once the federal standard set by Roe v. Wade, before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark case in 2022.

The decision in Florida also gives abortion access advocates the chance to add to their list of state-level victories.

Current Florida law allows abortions through 15 weeks of pregnancy, which the state Supreme Court rejected challenges against in a separate ruling Monday. Their decision allows another state law, backed by Republicans including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, to go into effect and drop the limit to six weeks.

If passed, the recently approved ballot measure would override these laws and limits.

Protestors rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on March 26, 2024 as the court hears oral arguments over access to mifepristone, a drug used in medication abortions.

Republican officials in Florida have long fought for abortion restrictions in the state, such as DeSantis' signature 6-week ban.

But at the center of the state Supreme Court's ballot measure decision this week was the constitutional amendment's language, which opponents argued was too complicated for voters to understand. The court heard arguments back in early February and signaled their support for the measure's language at that time.

"The people of Florida aren’t stupid. They can figure it out," Chief Justice Carlos Muñiz, a DeSantis appointee, said then.

Protestors gather outside The Supreme Court on March 26, 2024, as the court hears oral arguments over access to mifepristone, a drug used in medication abortions. Mifepristone accounts for over half of all abortions performed in the United States.

Activists fighting to expand abortion rights were in "unchartered territory" heading into Monday, Anna Hochkammer, executive director of Florida Women’s Freedom Coalition, said in a virtual town hall last week. While the state's highest court typically releases their opinions on Thursdays at 11 a.m., they waited until their April 1 deadline, set by Florida's constitution, to issue this decision.

Hochkammer said on Thursday it's "full steam ahead" for them.

"This thing is probably the most compelling political issue in America right now," Hochkammer said in the town hall.

"The Dobbs decision told the states that it was their job to present this to voters so that voters can decide and Florida's going to do that in November," she added, referring to the case that overturned Roe v. Wade. "And we're going to win."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida's Supreme Court clears the way for abortion ballot measure