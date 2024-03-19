Florida voting day! Times, polling locations, and what you need to know to vote for your presidential candidate

It's presidential preference day in Florida!

Here's what you need to know.

What are we voting for today?

Today you can vote for the person you would like to see running for president in the general election in November.

Can I vote for anyone I want in the Florida presidential primary?

Florida is a closed primary state, which means you can only vote in the races in the political party you are registered for. If you are registered Democrat, you may not vote in the Republican primary, and vice versa. Independents, Green Party, people registered as no political affiliation and others may not vote today.

Who's on the ballot for the Republican presidential primary in Florida?

Technically there are seven Republican candidates for the presidential nomination on the ballot and you may vote for the one you favor. But all of them except for former president Donald Trump have withdrawn their nominations. On today's ballot you may see:

Can I vote for Joe Biden? Is there a Democratic Primary?

Not this year. He's already the nominee.

In 2023 the Florida Democratic Party nominated Joseph R. Biden Jr. in late 2023 as its only candidate and chose him for this November's ballot.

Where do I vote?

You must vote at your polling precinct, listed on your voter registration card. You also can look up your precinct by selecting your county:

What do I need to vote in Florida?

You must bring a current. valid photo ID with a signature. These are the forms of ID that are accepted:

Florida driver’s license

Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

United States passport

Debit or credit card

Military identification

Student identification

Retirement center identification

Neighborhood association identification

Public assistance identification

Veteran health identification card issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs

License to carry a concealed weapon or firearm issued pursuant to s. 790.06

Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality.

What if I don't have a valid ID? Can I still vote in Florida?

If you don't have one of the IDs above with you, you will still be allowed to vote what's called a provisional ballot. That will be checked to make sure you're eligible to vote in that precinct and it will be counted as long as your signature matches the one in your voter registration record. You'll be given a written notice of rights with more information on how to make sure your vote was counted.

If you cast a provisional ballot, you have until 5 p.m. on the second day after the election to present evidence of your eligibility (like the ID card you forgot, for example).

When are the polls open in Florida?

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. local time. If you are in line when the polls close stay in line, you will be allowed to vote.

