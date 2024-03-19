Live Palm Beach County election updates: Everything to know about municipal races, primary

Palm Beach County residents living within the boundaries of a municipality have important choices to make Tuesday, March 19.

Nearly 500,000 voters in 23 local towns, cities and villages will be voting in the March 19 election, although many already voted by mail or took part in early voting. Some ballots will contain just one town council race, while others will see multiple races and ballot questions.

Election Day polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You must vote at the polling place that is assigned to your precinct. Polling places may change. Visit VotePalmBeach.gov to confirm your polling place before you go vote.

Voters likely will decide mayoral races in Delray Beach, Wellington, Royal Palm Beach, Lake Worth Beach, Wellington, Greenacres, Juno Beach, Lantana and Hypoluxo, while some voters in Palm Beach Gardens and North Palm Beach will decide whether they want to annex their lands into Gardens.

Juno Beach mayor says voter turnout biggest he's ever seen

JUNO BEACH — Residents stood in winding lines outside of the polling room while more tried to navigate the parking lot to find a spot at town hall on a busy Election Day.

Mayor Alexander Cooke said today's voter turnout is the biggest he's ever seen at a town election. As of 2 p.m. 1,188 people voted, a poll worker said. Cooke said he is feeling “cautiously optimistic" about the election so far.

Juno Beach has about 3,800 residents and 3,000 registered voters. Typically, only about 20% of those registered to vote in their area cast ballots in local elections.

“There are lines to vote here,” Cooke said. “Juno Beach doesn’t have lines.”

A voter arrives at Plumosa School Of The Arts to vote on election day on March 19, 2024 in Delray Beach, Florida.

Vice Mayor Peggy Wheeler said she typically sees around 1,100 total votes in the town's local elections, but they hit that number around 10:30 a.m.

Beverly Gibel, 72, said that she thinks the heavy turnout is because the town is “under a real threat” from developers.

“We have a huge project going up on U.S. 1 and Donald Ross,” said Gibel, a retired psychotherapist and Juno Beach resident for five years. “People are alarmed now that they see the scope of the site. It’s just a taste of things to come.”

Gibel said she received many mailers from political action committees that disparaged some candidates.

“I think the (fliers) that smeared candidates were really disgusting,” Gibel said. “I was shocked that it got dirty so fast. I’m hoping that enough people saw through the mailers, negativity, smearing and outright lies.”

Florida primary an exercise in futility?

Palm Beach County has important municipal races on Tuesday but for 58 of the state’s 67 counties, there are no contests.

That's because it's also Florida primary day, but the Republican (former President Donald Trump) and Democratic (incumbent Joe Biden) nominees are all wrapped up.

So the presidential primary for voters everywhere else is more an exercise of civic duty and partisan loyalty than it is to choose a Democratic or Republican nominee for the fall campaign.

Support for Biden is solid enough for the Florida Democratic Party to decide not to even hold a primary. And all contenders but one, former President Donald Trump, have dropped out of the race for the Republican Party nomination.

Nonetheless, elections officials sent out mail-in ballots Feb. 8, opened early-voting sites, and will staff precinct polls for 12 hours Tuesday and spend another couple hours to tabulate the vote.

The GOP presidential primary is the only election on the ballot in 58 of 67 Florida counties

Election workers, party officials, and voters will participate in the exercise despite knowing that Biden and Trump are the nominees because “Florida law demands it,” said former Leon County Supervisor of Elections Ion Sancho, an internationally recognized Florida elections expert.

Sancho gained fame in the legal battles after the state’s 2000 election debacle and is credited for creating Florida’s early-voting procedures and other efforts to increase voter participation. He retired in 2017.

This election exposes a flaw in how Florida conducts primaries, he said.

Florida law allows the parties to decide who is a candidate for its nomination, sets a Dec. 31 deadline for the parties to submit a slate of candidates for a March presidential primary, and then orders the state’s election officials to conduct that primary – regardless of the nominations being decided – like this year.

“It’s another example of how the Florida election system is relatively disconnected from reality. If you have no real contest, why do you spend the taxpayers' dollars to do it,” said Sancho.

