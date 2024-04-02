Will Florida residents see the solar eclipse? Yes and no. Let us explain

The 2024 solar eclipse is coming on April 8, and the excitement is building, along with plenty of questions.

Among the questions posed by those in Florida is whether the eclipse will be visible in the Sunshine State. The answer is yes, and no. And that's not considering what Mother Nature decides to send our way.

Here's an explanation.

2024 solar eclipse: When is the Great American Eclipse?

The 2024 total solar eclipse will take place on April 8. It's also been called the Great American Eclipse.

In the United States, April's total solar eclipse will cross 13 states.

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, plus parts of Tennessee and Michigan, are all in the path of totality.

What is the path of totality?

The expected path visibility for the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8 of 2024.

The path of totality is the track of the moon's shadow across the earth's surface where the moon will completely block the sun, leaving the sun's corona visible.

Only residents in 13 states are included in a 115-mile-wide swath and will see a total solar eclipse.

Florida residents will see partial solar eclipse

Residents in most other states outside the path of totality, including Florida, will see a partial eclipse on April 8.

How much of the sun will be blocked by the moon depends on where in the Florida you'll be watching the eclipse.

The farther north you are, the more of the sun will be blocked. Pineville will have the best view of the solar eclipse, and will see the moon block 82 percent of the sun.

What time will the solar eclipse be visible in Florida?

While Florida isn't in the path of totality, residents will be able to see a partial eclipse. Here's when you can watch the eclipse from any Florida location.

Depending on where you are in the Sunshine State, the moon will block anywhere from 54 percent to 82 percent of the sun. Residents in the northwest corner of the state will see more of the eclipse.

Click on your location in the map to see what percentage of the sun will be covered, when the peak time will be and the latest weather forecast when it comes to whether there will be clear skies on April 8.

Roughly speaking, the peak of the eclipse will happen about 1:55 p.m. CDT in Pensacola and 3:02 p.m. EDT on Miami Beach.

Interactive map: Enter your ZIP code to see when the eclipse starts, peak coverage, when it ends

Enter your ZIP code to see how long the eclipse will last at your location and how much of the sun will be blocked by the moon during the peak. You'll also get the latest weather forecast when it comes to whether there will clear skies on April 8.

The time lapse shows what the eclipse will look from Orlando.

To compare, residents in Pensacola's 32501 ZIP code will see a partial eclipse for 2 hours 37 minutes, with the eclipse starting at 12:35 p.m. CDT and the peak coming at 1:55 p.m.

Residents in West Palm Beach's ZIP code of 33401 will see a partial eclipse for 2 hours 26 minutes, with the eclipse starting at 1:48 p.m. EDT and the peak at 3:03 p.m.

