Florida pet raccoon picked as 2024’s Cadbury bunny

Cadbury has named its new spokes-bunny ahead of Easter Sunday.

The furry star isn’t even a bunny, and it’s from right here in Florida.

Hershey has selected “Louie,” a 2-year-old raccoon from South Florida, to appear in an upcoming commercial.

Read: Black pastors see popular Easter services as an opportunity to rebuild in-person worship attendance

Louie was selected in a bracket-style elimination tournament on Instagram.

Previous winners included a rescue cat, a frog, and three different dogs.

Read: Record cocoa, sugar prices could impact Easter candy prices

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.