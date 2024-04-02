Florida man sentenced to 14 months in prison for threatening to kill Supreme Court justice

A Florida man was sentenced to 14 months in prison for threatening to kill a Supreme Court justice last year, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Neal Brij Sidhwaney, 43, of Fernandina Beach, pleaded guilty Dec. 15 to transmitting an interstate threat, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida said. He had faced up to five years.

On July 31, Sidhwaney called the U.S. Supreme Court, identified himself and left an expletive-filled voicemail threatening to kill a specific justice, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors did not identify which justice was the target of Sidhwaney’s threats.

In the voicemail, Sidhwaney warned that if the justice alerted deputy U.S. Marshals, he would “come kill you anyway,” according to court documents.

The documents did not indicate what prompted Sidhwaney’s threats.

A federal public defender who represented Sidhwaney declined to comment Tuesday.

Weeks after his August arrest, a federal magistrate judge ordered a competency hearing for Sidhwaney.

He denied having psychotic symptoms, but “delusional thought processes became evident” during the examination, according to a copy of his forensic psychological evaluation included in court records.

He was found to meet the standard to stand trial.

