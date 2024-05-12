Florida man known as ‘El Gato’ arrested for stabbing, striking man with golf club, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man, referred to as “El Gato,” is accused of beating a victim with a club before stabbing him in the neck, according to officials.

Julio Alvera-Hernandez, 54, approached the victim and began to hit him with a club. When the victim fell, Alvera-Hernandez stabbed him in the head and stole his wallet and gold chain.

The suspect also pointed a firearm at the victim and threatened to kill him.

According to NBC affiliate WTVJ, the stabbing occurred in the 1100 block of Palm Avenue in Hialeah. The victim was found bleeding from his wound and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A report obtained by WTVJ said after the stabbing, officials found a metal golf club broken into three pieces at the scene. The club had traces of hair and possible blood on the handle.

In a courtroom on Friday, the judge said the suspect was arrested Thursday following the incident on May 5. The victim was known to Alvera-Hernandez as “El Gato.”

Alvera-Hernandez is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and armed robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon.

He is being held on no bond.

