Florida man bit chunk out of deputy's head during assault at music festival: sheriff's office

A Florida man was arrested earlier this week after biting a chunk out of a deputy's head at an EDM music festival on Sunday.

The Holmes County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook one of its deputies was on foot patrol at the Sol Fest 2024 music and arts festival in Ponce De Leon, Florida, on Sunday night when he was approached by James Michael Anderson.

Anderson, a volunteer at the festival location, was allegedly high on multiple drugs, including PCP, LSD, ketamine, mushrooms and ecstasy, the sheriff's office said.

James Anderson was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence after he allegedly bit a chunk out of a Holmes County deputy's head during an attack at a music festival.

Anderson allegedly attacked the deputy, who has not been identified, and tried to grab his gun.

During the assault, Anderson bit a chunk out of the deputy's head, according to the sheriff's office, who shared a graphic picture of the wound on Facebook.

The deputy attempted to use a taser on Anderson, who was combative until several other deputies stepped in and restrained him.

Anderson and the deputy were both taken to the hospital to be treated for their wounds.

A Holmes County deputy had a chunk bitten out of his head during an attack while on patrol at Sol Fest 2024. (The injury has been blurred due to its graphic nature.)

He was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

Sol Fest, an annual event, was held at Vortex Spring from May 2 to May 5.





