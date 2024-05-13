Florida Lottery winning numbers from Sunday drawings. Five walk away winners

There were five winners in the drawings held Sunday, May 12 in the Florida Lottery, excluding Cash Pop.

Two of Sunday's winning tickets Sunday were sold at Publix, while the remaining were sold at a variety of retailers.

It was a clean sweep Saturday night for Publix, with all three winning tickets purchased at the grocery store at various locations around the state.

The biggest winner Saturday May 11 was the person who purchased a Florida Lotto ticket from the Publix on State Road 64 East in Bradenton. The ticket is worth $4.25 million.

Games played Sunday included: Cash4Life, Cash Pop and Fantasy 5.

Here are Sunday's results. Scroll down to the bottom of the story to see winning numbers for Friday May 10 and Saturday May 11.

Cash4Life winning numbers from Sunday, May 12 drawing

Winning numbers: 2-7-38-39-57 Cashball: 4

Jackpot, $1,000 a day for life: No winners

Jackpot, $1,000 a week for life: No winners

Next jackpot draw date: May 13

Cash4Life is a regional multi-state game that offers two lifetime prizes and great odds. For $2, players try to match five white balls (1-60) and the Cash Ball (1-4) to win the top prize $1,000 a day for life.

If you match only the five white balls you win the second prize of $1,000 a week for life.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for midday drawing Sunday, May 12

Winning numbers for midday drawing: 15-20-23-24-25

Jackpot: $27,281.55

Winning tickets: Two winning tickets sold RaceTrac, 3290 West Oakland Park Blvd., Lauderdale Lakes - QP Publix, 14601 S Dixie Highway, Palmetto Bay

Next jackpot draw date: May 13

Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game with a top prize of approximately $100,000 if won by a single winner. If there is no top-prize winner, the top prize rolls down to the 4-of-5 and 3-of-5 prize levels. Tickets cost $1 per play.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for evening drawing Sunday, May 12

Winning numbers evening drawing: 3-10-15-21-31

Jackpot: $35,661.36

Winning tickets: Three winning tickets sold Circle K, 213 Racetrack Road Northwest, Fort Walton Beach Publix, 5375 N Socrum Loop Road, Lakeland SunStop, 2496 Highway 231, Cottondale - QP

Next jackpot draw date: May 13

If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners who picked four out of the five numbers, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner.

Cash Pop winners from Sunday, May 12 drawing

Morning: 12 winners

Matinee: 9 winners

Afternoon: 3 winners

Evening: 5 winners

Late night: 8 winners

Cash Pop gives players a chance to win prizes up to $1,250 by matching just one number. Select a number from 1 to 15 or select up to 15 numbers. Then select the amount you want to play per number: $1, $2, or $5. The dollar amount played determines the cash prize you could win. Lastly, select how many consecutive draws you want to play; you can select up to 10 consecutive draws.

Miss the weekend numbers? Here they are:

Friday May 10 Florida Lottery numbers:

MegaMillions: 13-22-26-32-65 Megaball: 18 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot Triple Play: 11-29-37-39-43-46

Cash4Life: 16-26-39-42-47 Cashball: 4

Fantasy 5: Midday drawing: 1-5-8-31-32. One winner Evening drawing: 4-10-13-28-35



Saturday May 11 Florida Lottery numbers:

Powerball: 3-6-39-49-67 Powerball: 21 PowerPlay: 2 Double Play: 21-24-32-39-55 Powerball: 16

Florida Lotto: 2-11-15-16-18-26. One winner. Double Play: 7-11-23-24-32-37

Cash4Life: 2-14-41-44-47 Cashball: 3

Fantasy 5: Midday drawing: 1-8-13-24-33 Evening drawing: 6-12-22-27-34



