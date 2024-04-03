Florida Legislature lets local governments make their own fertilizer rules, bans again

Florida cities and counties once again may pass new fertilizer ordinances and strengthen existing ones, including summer rainy season bans, since the Legislature did not extend a one-year moratorium on such home rule.

Lawmakers took no action on the moratorium during the 2024 January-March legislation session, after enacting the controversial moratorium in what critics called a "sneak attack" during the 2023 March-May legislative session.

In February, a coalition of 57 elected officials from municipalities that already had enacted local fertilizer ordinances urged lawmakers to let the moratorium expire, according to a letter they sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner.

"As leaders charged with protecting our constituents, keeping Florida’s waterways clean is a top priority," the letter reads. "Water quality is of utmost importance to our health, our environment and our economy. From the beaches to the bays, Florida’s tourism industry and local businesses require clean water."

Florida fertilizer ordinances

Local fertilizer ordinances, which are stricter than the state's more general guidelines, are a valuable tool for governments to improve water quality in their area, said Kim Dinkins, policy director for 1000 Friends of Florida.

"Local governments need every available option to control urban fertilizer and on what enters their waterways and groundwater," Dinkins told TCPalm last month.

Allowing cities and counties to control the dates and timing of fertilizer applications, especially home-use fertilizers and turf-grass pesticides, will better protect water quality, said Cris Costello of Sierra Club's Florida chapter.

"The yearlong moratorium was a shame for water quality statewide. A lot of time and effort was lost," she said.

Among the 35 counties that have fertilizer ordinances, 18 have summer bans, including the five counties containing the Indian River Lagoon: Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, Brevard and Volusia. Most of the 32 counties that don't have ordinances are in the Panhandle, North Florida and around Lake Okeechobee.

Lake O discharges often carry toxic algae to the St. Lucie River — as Stuart is experiencing right now — and sometimes beyond to the Indian River Lagoon and Atlantic Ocean beaches, especially in summer.

UF/IFAS study

The point of the moratorium was to give the University of Florida time to study the effectiveness of local fertilizer ordinances.

Last year, the Legislature gave UF's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences $250,000 for the study, which concluded Florida needs a thorough, years-long study to determine whether ordinances decrease water pollution that can feed algae blooms and degrade water quality in lakes, rivers, springs and estuaries.

UF/IFAS reviewed all the previous studies that had been done and found them lacking. The only six studies that measured nitrogen and phosphorus levels before and after fertilizer ordinances went into effect are inconclusive.

This year, the Legislature did not give UF money for a study that would have included these parameters:

Multiple watersheds to quantify the sources, transport and fate of nutrients, and how they affect downstream waters.

A range of urban watersheds across a larger area, which have diverse social, environmental and economic factors.

Water quality monitoring through manual field samples and continuous electronic equipment.

Pollution-source tracking through direct measurements and isotopic analysis as well as lab experiments.

Legislative sneak attack

The TruGreen lawn care company hired lobbyist and former House Speaker Steve Crisafulli to push the fertilizer moratorium, according to nonprofit news site Florida Phoenix.

Then the Legislature added it to the proposed budget on a Sunday night before the last week of the 2023 March-May session — without giving any notice or the chance for public input, said Friends of the Everglades Executive Director Eve Samples.

In a letter to DeSantis, 55 environmental organizations implored him to veto the “sneak attack,” which he did not do.

Environmentalists worry algae blooms will increase if Florida replaces stricter local fertilizer ordinances with the state's weaker regulations.

Ed Killer covers the environment for TCPalm. Email him at ed.killer@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida Legislature lets fertilizer ordinances moratorium expire