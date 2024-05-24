Florida High leader Stacy Chambers stepping down to work for charter school company

Stacy Chambers, Florida State University Schools superintendent of nine years, is stepping down from the role June 3 to work for Charter Schools USA.

Meantime, Christopher Small – an FSU alum and educational program director – will be filling in as interim superintendent for the 2024-25 school year. Small was tapped as interim by Damon Andrew, dean of the College of Education, Health and Human Services at FSU, which manages FSUS.

Christopher Small, FSU alum and experienced school administrator, will be serving as Florida High's interim superintendent for the 2024-25 school year.

“I want to thank Dr. Chambers for furthering Florida State University Schools’ mission to advance Florida's K-12 education through exemplary teaching, research and service,” Andrew said Friday in a news release. “I appreciate Dr. Small for his leadership as we plan to conduct a national search for a new executive director next year.”

Chambers added, "I wish whoever they bring in the very best and to continue on the successes that I built."

Under her leadership, FSUS has maintained an A grade from the Florida Department of Education for the past five consecutive years. The school, often referred to by locals as "Florida High," teaches students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Small earned his Ph.D. at FSU in Educational Leadership and Administration in 2012 and is the director of the online Educational Leadership/Administration programs and assistant teaching professor in the FSU College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences’ Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies.

He served previously as dean of students at Jefferson Elementary School, assistant principal for curriculum and instruction at Nims Middle School, and principal at Springwood Elementary School and Raa Middle School.

In a letter obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat, Chambers told parents Monday she was leaving the school to work for Charter Schools USA, a Florida-founded charter school company. Charter schools "are non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations that have a contract or charter to provide the same educational services to students as district public schools," according to the Florida Consortium of Public Charter Schools.

Parents on online platforms speculate that she was asked to resign for more urgent reasons, citing a reported financial audit and a federal investigation on discrimination.

Moreover, FSUS currently has a pending federal investigation by the U.S. Office for Civil Rights categorized under disability-related discrimination. When asked if a financial audit for the school was in process, the university could not provide the Democrat a definite response.

"I can confirm the university conducts regular reviews of departments and operations across campus to enhance efficiency and effectiveness. These reviews maintain confidentiality until complete, and therefore, we have no further comment at this time," FSU spokesperson Amy Farnum-Patronis said.

Stacy Chambers says her departure for Charter Schools USA 'is a positive thing'

Chambers said she was not asked to resign, and her decision was based on the new opportunity: "This is not a negative thing," she told the Tallahassee Democrat on Friday. "This is a positive thing and it's an amazing opportunity."

Chambers reported to the FSUS board and to Andrew. She said she received the CSUSA offer in early May.

"The mission of Charter Schools USA really fits with my core values. It's a relentless commitment to student greatness in both school and in life," Chambers said. "I look forward to expanding their network of schools and helping support their unique academic environment."

The company operates in several states across the southeast region of the country, where she says she will work. In Tallahassee, it operates Renaissance Academy, a CSUSA school formerly named Governor's Charter. It's on Mahan Drive.

Her husband, David Chambers, was a former principal at the school in 2021-23, and currently works for CSUSA in an educational support position. From 2019 to 2023, Renaissance Academy dropped from a C to a D grade.

"I'll be helping Renaissance Academy," Chambers said. "I love to coach principals and leaders, so that's why Charter School USA is a super, super unique opportunity."

Originally from Michigan, Chambers has worked 25 years as an educator. She received her bachelor's degree in business administration from Baldwin Wallace College.

After earning her master of education from Lesley University in 1989, Chambers began her teaching career in a New Hampshire elementary school. She then accepted a position in 2013 as assistant superintendent for Derby Public Schools in Connecticut, before relocating to Tallahassee for the role of superintendent at FSUS in 2015.

"We really worked on our program development and strengthening our academic performance and at this point in time, we've never been doing better than we are right now," she said.

Alaijah Brown covers children & families for the Tallahassee Democrat. She can be reached at ABrown1@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter/X:@AlaijahBrown3

