Florida has helped rescue over 700 Americans from Haiti, officials say

James Tutten
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

State officials are sharing new details about the number of Americans that Florida has helped rescue from Haiti.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida has flown 722 Americans out of Haiti.

The state Division of Emergency Management began rescue operations over a month ago on March 20.

Read: Haiti health system nears collapse as medicine dwindles, gangs attack hospitals and ports stay shut

The rescues came after a rise of gang violence and political turmoil in Haiti.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.