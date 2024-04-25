Florida has helped rescue over 700 Americans from Haiti, officials say
State officials are sharing new details about the number of Americans that Florida has helped rescue from Haiti.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida has flown 722 Americans out of Haiti.
The state Division of Emergency Management began rescue operations over a month ago on March 20.
The rescues came after a rise of gang violence and political turmoil in Haiti.
