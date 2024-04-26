Florida Gov., U.S. Sen. Bob Graham lies in state at old Capitol

Hundreds of mourners Friday came to Tallahassee's old Capitol to pay final respects to the man whose public service included championing environmental conservation, government transparency and later justice for 9/11 families: Florida's late governor and U.S. senator, Daniel Robert Graham.

Known as Bob Graham over his long political career, he died April 16 at a retirement community in Gainesville, where he lived with his wife, Adele. He was 87.

Graham lay in state at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum, having brought into the building by military and state law enforcement honor guards. Adele Graham paused for a moment, laying a hand on the casket after it was carried to the second floor landing.

A parade of old friends and former Democratic and Republican colleagues consoled family members at the end of a long receiving line.

President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, did not attend but sent a flower arrangement of white lilies, hydrangeas, white stock flowers and roses; Gwen Graham, Graham's daughter who was a member of Congress for the Tallahassee region in 2015-17, now is an assistant education secretary in the Biden administration.

“To the Graham Family, We Will Miss Bob Dearly. We Are Keeping You All In Our Hearts and Prayers,” the card read.

As previously reported, family members were later to attend a private burial at the city's Oakland Cemetery along Bronough Street, not far from the governor's mansion where Graham spent eight years (1979-87) as the state's chief executive. He then was a U.S. senator in 1987-2005.

Graham ran unsuccessfully for president in 2004, dropping out before the start of primaries. To honor him, Gov. Ron DeSantis also had directed state and U.S. flags in the state to half staff, where they remained till his burial.

In front of the dark wooden casket adorned with an arrangement of white flowers and orange citrus, elected officials including Rep. Allison Tant, D-Tallahassee, Rep. Jason Shoaf, R-Port St. Joe, and Republican U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn met with family members. They were among the first of many.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis also paid respects, talking briefly with Mrs. Graham and shaking hands with family members.

“The family of Daniel Robert Graham deeply appreciates your prayers and many kindnesses as together we celebrate and honor the life of a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, friend and statesmen,” according to a funeral pamphlet.

Check back later for more on Tallahassee.com.

The Tallahassee Democrat also will have full coverage in Sunday's print edition.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Bob Graham: Florida Gov., U.S. Senator lies in state at old Capitol