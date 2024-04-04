Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to use gambling money for environmental conservation

Florida will invest over half a billion dollars of its revenues from the 2021 gaming agreement with theSeminole Tribe of Florida into environmental conservation, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday at a bill signing event.

In Broward County, DeSantis signed "Funding for Environmental Resource Management" (SB 1368). The new law will provide at least $450 million a year for buying and maintaining land in a state wildlife corridor, removing invasive species and converting properties from using septic tanks to sewer systems, among other things.

The revenue-sharing deal should lead to $749 million for the state in the upcoming year, with funds allocated to the Florida Wildlife Corridor, for the removal of invasive species, and for water quality improvement projects, including Lake Okeechobee.

People "used to drink from those streams," Seminole Tribe of Florida Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr. said.

"Today, you probably wouldn't even think about drinking (from) those streams," he added. "You won't think about swimming in those streams, because you can't see the bottom, which they could back then. So with this and the funding that we provided through the compact, I hope that we can once do that again, for our children's sake."

Lake Okeechobee water coated in cyanobacteria, or "blue-green algae", gathers around the Port Mayaca Lock and Dam, the structure that moves water from the lake into the C-44 Canal and the St. Lucie River on Friday, June 30, 2023, in Martin County.

What's known as the "Seminole Compact" allows the tribe, which operates the Hard Rock brand of hotels and casinos, to offer online sports betting statewide and provide games such as craps at its casinos.

In turn, the tribe pledged to pay $2.5 billion to the state over the first five years and likely billions more throughout the duration of the 30-year agreement.

DeSantis called the law a "landmark piece of legislation."

"This is going to be important to reduce harmful nutrients in Florida's waterways," the governor said. "It'll be important to maintain Florida as the fishing and boating capital of the world."

The compact still is being challenged in court by state pari-mutuel interests, who say it's unfair to them. Pari-mutuels were historically horse and dog tracks that now offer betting in card rooms.

The News Service of Florida contributed. Ana Goñi-Lessan, state watchdog reporter for the USA TODAY Network – Florida, can be reached at agonilessan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida to devote gambling money to environmental conservation