Florida firefighter charged, accused of molesting child under 12: deputies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 57-year-old Florida man was arrested and charged on Friday for molesting a child, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Murrel Dempsey Liverman Jr., who worked as a firefighter paramedic in Marion County, was arrested after he showed up at the sheriff’s office for what he thought was a follow-up on his application to work as a reserve member.

The sheriff’s office said bringing Liverman in “for an interview” was the safest way to arrest him.

The investigation began when an anonymous tip was made to the state hotline regarding the abuse between Liverman and the victim, whom he knew. The victim told officials that the abuse began roughly a year ago and that Liverman had put his hand down their pants several times when adults weren’t around.

Liverman was arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under the age of 12.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

