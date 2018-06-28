XXXTentacion Dead at 20: Florida Detectives Release Photo of Person of Interest in Rapper's Murder

Florida authorities have released the name and photo of a person of interest in the case of slain rapper Jahseh Onfroy, also known as XXXTentacion.

Detectives with the Broward County Sheriff's Office are in search of Robert Allen to find out what the 22-year-old knows about the June 18 murder.

Along with a handout photo of Allen, the sheriff's office also released an image taken from surveillance footage at RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach the day Onfroy was shot dead, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

Homicide detectives have recovered the 2017 Dodge Journey they say was used to block Onfroy as he was leaving the shop shortly before 4 p.m. on the day of the killing.

He was then approached by two armed suspects in an apparent robbery.

Dedrick Devonshay Williams was arrested Wednesday, June 20 — just over than 48 hours after the murder — following a traffic stop in Pompano Beach.

Homicide detectives say they are seeking additional suspects as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, XXXTentacion was honored at an open casket memorial Wednesday, where hundreds of fans lined up at the BB&T Center, home of the Florida Panthers, to pay tribute to the rapper.

Some of those fans drove through the night to make it to the memorial and offer one final goodbye to the entertainer who appeared to be at the brink of superstardom, according to Page Six.

RELATED STORIES

Details Emerge in Murder of Rapper XXXTentacion, Police Say He Was Targeted

XXXTentacion's Mother Reveals Her Son Had a Baby on the Way

Suspect Arrested in Murder of Beloved Rapper XXXTentacion

Related Articles: