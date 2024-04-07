Florida abandons free speech principles to combat DEI excesses

It is undeniable that the proliferation of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs on college campuses and in the workplace has contributed to a censorious atmosphere throughout U.S. culture. Some employees fear reprisal for speaking about certain issues in the office while college faculty and guest speakers have been shouted down, condemned, disinvited, or denied employment opportunities for questioning DEI policies.

Jacob Mchangama

In 2022, Florida passed the Individual Freedom Act, better known as the “Stop WOKE Act,” aimed at rooting out “critical race theory,” or discussions about the impact of systemic or institutional racism in American society, from mandatory employee training and curriculum at public universities.

But did Florida lawmakers move the needle too far in the direction of state-enforced censorship in its attempts to prevent the excesses of DEI programs? Recent federal court decisions have found that Florida’s law creates an environment hostile to free speech.

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s injunction, barring the state from punishing employers who require diversity and inclusion training. The court argued that the law commits “the greatest First Amendment sin” – that by “limiting restrictions to a list of ideas designated as offensive, the Act targets speech based on its content” and “penalizes certain viewpoints.”

In another ruling, affirmed by the 11th Circuit, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker called the law’s provisions related to public universities “positively dystopian,” since it “officially bans professors from expressing disfavored viewpoints in university classrooms while permitting unfettered expression of the opposite viewpoint.”

While the laws may have been well-intentioned, the courts consistently find that Florida’s attempts to curtail the excesses of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives abandoned the free speech concerns that drove those criticisms in the first place.

Florida’s legislative actions were a direct response to the fact the willingness of some universities to trade academic freedom and free speech in favor of intolerant DEI policies. In September, for instance, The New York Times reported that close to half of all major colleges in America require job applicants to submit “diversity statements,” or descriptions of how new hires would “contribute to campus diversity” and foster “an inclusive or antiracist learning environment.”

Some DEI proponents have argued that free speech is anathema to combatting racism. Historian and author of "How to Be an Antiracist" Ibram X Kendi has argued that the First Amendment has been abused to “safeguard the right to incite racism.” Kendi has also called for an “anti-racist amendment” to the Constitution that would establish a Department of Anti-racism tasked with adopting public policies and disciplining “policymakers and public officials who do not voluntarily change their racist policy and ideas.” These are dangerously illiberal proposals that would punish viewpoints held by many liberal and conservative Americans.

Christopher Rufo, a vocal supporter of and advisor to Florida’s anti-“woke” laws, rightly argued that Kendi’s proposed Department of Anti-Racism would obliterate constitutional speech protections and create “bureaucratic tyranny.” “What is our country without the 14th Amendment and the First Amendment?” Rufo questioned.

In Florida, however, Rufo and Governor Ron DeSantis’ support of punitive laws to prohibit “wokeism” is merely the distorted mirror image of illiberal DEI policies. Last year, DeSantis appointed Rufo to the board of trustees at Florida’s New College. After a New College visiting professor criticized Rufo and DeSantis’ takeover of their university in Teen Vogue, Rufo proudly posted on X that they let his contract expire.

In August, Rufo posted, “Public universities are not a ‘free marketplace of ideas’” and “The public gets to decide the mission and priorities of the public institutions – otherwise, it’s bureaucratic tyranny.” He has also argued that “state legislators and boards of trustees have the right – the duty – to redirect, curtail, or close down academic programs in public universities that do not align with the mandate of the taxpayers who generously support them.” This view transforms the First Amendment into an instrument of majoritarian intolerance, likely to hurt Americans of all stripes.

Regardless of the merits of DEI or anti-racism teachings, DeSantis and Rufo have abandoned free speech principles by prohibiting specific viewpoints in academia and the workplace. As Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis wrote, “If there be time to expose through discussion the falsehood and fallacies, to avert the evil by processes of education, the remedy to be applied is more speech, not enforced silence.”

Florida policymakers would do well to remember these principles and embrace a culture of free speech going forward.

Jacob Mchangama is the CEO of The Future of Free Speech at Vanderbilt University, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, and the author of "Free Speech: A History From Socrates to Social Media." He recently spoke in Naples.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida abandons free speech principles to combat DEI excesses