Flooding shuts down several Beaver Valley roads Friday, April 12

While initial weather predictions did not call for the same heavy rain seen last week, the storms that started Thursday night have caused flooding in several areas around the Beaver Valley.

As road crews work to address another wave of flooding in several areas around western Pennsylvania, officials from PennDOT and several local municipalities are advising motorists to avoid certain roads around the region. As of the latest media release, there is no timeline for reopening roads affected by flooding, but forecasts have predicted that rain will continue into Friday night.

Local roads affected by the flooding as of 8 a.m. Friday include:

Beaver County

Route 51 (Constitution Boulevard) between Cove Hill Road and Fallston Street in Fallston Borough – Lane Restriction

Route 1006 (Mercer Road) between Route 65 and Route 288 in Franklin Township – Closed

Route 1015 (Hartzell Road) between Route 588 and Old Furnace Road in Marion Township - Closed

Route 1019 (Brush Creek Road) between Route 68 and Mellon Road in New Sewickley Township – Closed

Route 1019 (Brush Creed Road) between Wises Grove Road and Tulip Drive in New Sewickley Township - Closed

Route 2003 (Hoenig Road) between Big Sewickley Creek Road and Mason Road in Economy Borough – Closed

Route 3013 (Independence Road) between Village Road and Bryson Road in Hopewell Township - Closed

Route 3023 (Park Road) between Route 30 and Hookstown Grade Road in Independence Township – Closed

Route 4027 (Darlington Road) between 8th Street and Cove Hill Road – Closed (due to a slide)

Route 4037 (Barkley Hill Road) between Route 68 and Nicholas Drive in Industry Borough – Closed

Shadyrest Road in Franklin Township – Closed

Hartzel School Road in Franklin Township – Closed

Bessor Road in Franklin Township – Closed

Waterfront Road in Franklin Township – Closed

South Camp Run Road in Franklin Township – Closed

Lend Street in Franklin Township – Closed

Narrows Road in Franklin Township – Closed

McKim Way in Franklin Township – Closed

Allegheny County

Route 3072 (Montour Run Road) between I-376 and Marketplace Boulevard in Moon Township – Closed

Route 3075 (Hookstown Grade Road) between Montour Run Road and FedEx Drive in Moon Township – Closed

Route 4080 (Toms Run Road/Duff Road) between Ohio River Boulevard and Duff Road in Allepo and Kilbuck townships - Closed

Reporters for The Times will continue to update this list throughout the day as road closure updates are offered by PennDOT and local municipalities.

Motorists are advised to practice caution when driving near these areas and avoid roadways that may be hazardous due to water. Drivers can see which roads are opened and closed live on the 511PA website and smartphone app.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Flooding shuts down several Beaver Valley roads Friday