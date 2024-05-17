Flood watch issued for portions of Northwest Florida. See Pensacola weather radar

A flood watch has been issued for several portions of Northwest Florida this morning as storms move through the area.

The flood watch remains in effect through Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said multiple rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to pass across the area through Saturday afternoon, bringing 2 to 5 inches of rain. Some areas could see more than 6 inches.

That rain, on top of rainfall seen earlier this week, could result in flooding.

Here's what is happening:

Weather alerts issued for Pensacola, North Florida

Power outages reported in Pensacola, Florida

Weather watches, warnings in effect for Escambia, Santa Rosa counties

The following weather warnings, watches and advisories are currently in effect:

Flood watch:

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

Areas under a flood watch include: Escambia County, Okaloosa County, Santa Rosa County.

Flood watch remains in effect until Saturday afternoon.

Flood advisory

A flood advisory is in effect until 7:15 a.m. CDT.

The flood advisory is for Escambia County.

Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected, including minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Pensacola, Florida, weekend weather forecast

Friday : Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 82. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday : Showers and thunderstorms likely before 7am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 7am and 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. High near 79. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

