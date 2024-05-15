Flood watch affecting North Texas Thursday and Friday, says the NWS

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch at 1:29 p.m. on Wednesday valid from Thursday 7 a.m. until Friday 7 a.m. The watch is for Johnson, Ellis, Henderson, Bosque, Hill, Navarro, Freestone, Anderson, Coryell, Bell, McLennan, Falls, Limestone, Leon, Milam and Robertson counties.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible for portions of north central, northeast, and south central Texas, including in north central Texas, Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Ellis, Falls, Freestone, Hill, Johnson, Limestone, McLennan and Navarro counties. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Henderson and Leon. In south central Texas, Milam and Robertson from Thursday morning through Friday morning.

"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may become flooded," adds the NWS. "You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop."

This watch is in effect until Friday at 7 a.m.

Ways to stay safe during a flood according to the NWS

In case you reside within a flood-prone area or are currently camping in a low-lying zone, it is crucial to promptly seek higher ground. If told to evacuate, do so immediately. Ensure your home is securely locked when vacating the premises. If time permits, disconnect utilities and appliances. Avoid entering basements or rooms with submerged electrical outlets or cords. Should you observe sparks or hear buzzing, crackling, snapping, or popping sounds, evacuate immediately. Refrain from entering water that might carry an electric current and avoid walking through floodwaters. Remember, as little as 6 inches of moving water can knock you off your feet. If trapped by moving water, seek the highest possible point and contact emergency services by calling 911.

During heavy rainfall, there is a risk of flooding, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas. Remember to never drive through water on the road, even if it seems shallow. According to the NWS, as little as 12 inches of rapidly flowing water can carry away most cars.

Rainy weather driving tips

• Switch on headlights — Even during daylight hours, using headlights can enhance visibility and signal your presence to other drivers.

• On the road — Drive in the middle lanes and stay on high ground. Rainwater tends to stockpile on the edges of roads.

• Steer clear of puddles — Driving into puddles or low areas of rainwater can cause vehicles to hydroplane or skid out of control.

• Give ample space to large vehicles — Trucks or buses can create a water spray that diminishes visibility.

• Steer clear of flooded areas — When coming to a flooded road, turn around and head back. Flash flooding currents are strong and can sweep drivers off roadways. Driving through deep water can also affect a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems.

What is hydroplaning?

Hydroplaning happens when a vehicle starts sliding uncontrollably on wet roads.

This happens when water in front of the tire builds up faster than the vehicle’s weight can push water out of the way. The water pressure then causes the vehicle to rise and slide on a thin layer of water between the tires and the road, making the driver lose control. The top three contributors to hydroplaning are:

1. Vehicle speed — When a vehicle’s speed increases, the tire-traction grip and ability to control the vehicle decreases. Drive at a reduced speed during wet weather.

2. Water depth — The deeper the water, the sooner a vehicle loses traction on the road. It doesn’t matter how deep the water is, even a thin layer can lead to hydroplaning.

3. Tire tread depth — Checking your tire tread before hitting the road is important, as low or no tread can lead to sliding.

In the event of your vehicle hydroplaning, here’s what to know:

• Ease off the accelerator — Step off the gas to slow down the vehicle until the tires find traction.

• Turn into the skid — Turning into the skid can help the vehicle’s tires realign to regain control.

• Make sure the tires reconnect with the road — During the skid, wait until the tires reconnect with the road and then gently straighten the wheels to regain control.

• Brake gently as needed — Brake normally if the vehicle has anti-lock brakes and pump brakes gently if in an older vehicle.

Source: The National Weather Service