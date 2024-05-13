Flock of about 20 sheep create hazard on Auburn Boulevard in North Sacramento, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol on Monday reported a hazard on an Auburn Boulevard freeway on-ramp where about 20 sheep were on the road and in nearby Del Paso Regional Park.

The road hazard was initially reported about 7:20 a.m. on the Auburn Boulevard on-ramp to southbound lanes of the Capital City Freeway, CHP online dispatch records show.

It was unclear whether the hazard created any significant traffic delay in the area. A spokesman for the CHP North Sacramento office was not immediately available.