Flat Rock native serves with U.S. Navy’s Maritime Expeditionary Security Force

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The U.S. Navy owns many large submarines, ships and aircraft carriers that need to be protected when operating at sea and close to the shore. A special group of sailors is charged with protecting these Navy investments.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Shayne Dungca, a native of Flat Rock, is one of these sailors serving at Maritime Security Squadron 2, which is responsible for protecting the Navy’s maritime platforms and port infrastructure.

The Maritime Expeditionary Security Force (MESF) operates ashore, at sea and in the waters of harbors, rivers, bays and across the littorals. The primary focus of MESF is to conduct maritime security operations. They do this by providing port and harbor security as well as security for high-value units, like aircraft carriers and submarines, on coastal waterways and ashore.

Dungca graduated from North Henderson High School in 2019.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Flat Rock.

“My hometown taught me to work as a team,” said Dungca. “Working in Flat Rock, I learned how to give and receive help.”

Dungca joined the Navy four years ago. Today, Dungca serves as a gunner’s mate.

“I joined the Navy because my dad was a fire controlman in the Navy,” said Dungca. “His experiences had a big impact on me growing up. I also wanted to experience different cultures and see the world.”

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Dungca serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Dungca has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“My proudest accomplishment is just being in the Navy in general,” said Dungca. “I get to make my parents proud every day.”

Dungca can take pride in serving America through military service.

“Serving in the Navy means I get to defend my home country,” said Dungca. “I also get to fulfill a family tradition of service.”

Dungca is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my dad because he has been a great mentor my whole life,” added Dungca. “I would also like to thank Petty Officer 1st Class Rhoden. He is my Navy mentor and he has taught me so much about being a gunner’s mate.”

Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jerome Fjeld writes for Navy Office of Community Outreach

